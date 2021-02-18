Jennifer Rae Jenkins, 50, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at her home. She was born April 15, 1970, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Dena and Gary Droz.

She graduated from Central High School, and has worked at Triumph foods for the last four years. She loved having fun, going to the casino, spending time with her family and granddaughter.

She is survived by: son, Devin Burchett, St. Joseph; daughter, Lexie Droz, Amazonia, Missouri; granddaughter, Adalynn, and brother, Gary Droz of St. Joseph.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, memorial services following Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.