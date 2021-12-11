Jenkins, Betty L. 1928-2021 Troy, Kan.

TROY, Kan. - Betty Lou (Johnston) Jenkins, 93, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at a nursing home in St. Joseph.
Betty was born on Feb. 13, 1928, in King City, Missouri, to Allen and Estella Pearl (Gilland) Johnston. She worked as a seamstress. Betty loved to square dance and fish.
Betty was a former member of the New Home Baptist Church, current member of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary both of St. Joseph. Betty was the first lady to do the Pony Express re-ride in 1960.
She married Charles Jenkins on May 17, 1944, in Lake City, Iowa. He preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 1999. Betty was also preceded by her parents, son, Patrick Jenkins, granddaughter, Billie Jenkins, sister, Dessie Gartin and brother, William Allen Johnston.
She is survived by her children Mary Jo Smith (Dennis) of Troy, Carolyn Jenkins Rosetti of Independence, Missouri, Michael E. Jenkins of Denton, Kansas, Mark A. Jenkins (Lisa) of Faucett, Missouri, foster child, Courtney Marie (Wright) Jenkins of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Lucille Ruch, St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Janice Jenkins of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL: Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, 11 a.m. at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy. Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery in Troy.
Visitation: family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the funeral home, 10 to 11 a.m. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Sunday.
Memorials: Animal Shelter.
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.