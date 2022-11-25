Rosemary Jehorek, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 27, 1948, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mabel and Fred Bray. She graduated from South Park Christian Academy, worked as a caregiver in the mental health field. She was a member of the casino, and enjoyed playing the slots, but most especially she also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a Christian.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Jehorek Sr.; daughters, Linda Kay Zuptich and Ella Johnson; son, Mike and James Harris; brother, Jerry Bray; and a sister, Linda Sue Fanning.

