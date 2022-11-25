Rosemary Jehorek, 74, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph. She was born Sept. 27, 1948, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Mabel and Fred Bray. She graduated from South Park Christian Academy, worked as a caregiver in the mental health field. She was a member of the casino, and enjoyed playing the slots, but most especially she also enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a Christian.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry Jehorek Sr.; daughters, Linda Kay Zuptich and Ella Johnson; son, Mike and James Harris; brother, Jerry Bray; and a sister, Linda Sue Fanning.
Survivors include, children: Larry (Brittany) Jehorek, Judy Green, Janice (Frank) Hendrix, Donnie (Dorothy) Harris, Debbie Traster, Ronnie Harris, and Cindy Harris; grandchildren: Tara, Jenny, Jeremy, Trevor, Korey, Bobby, Jason, Gerald, Cody, Christian, Gaige, Madilyn, Brenzley, Chelsea and Aaron; niece, Paddi Hughes (Shane Boardman); numerous great-grandchildren; and her niece, Rose Cooper.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Ben Hitzfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.