Jeffries, James F. 1946-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

James F. "Jim" Jeffries, 75, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care.
Jim was born on Oct. 7, 1946, in Easton, Missouri, to Franklin B. and Bessie A. (Moore) Jeffries. He was a graduate of the Easton High School, Easton, and served in the United States Navy. He was a member of Word of Life Church and worked for Heartland Health System for 35 years in the receiving department.
He married Ola M. "Arkie" Mires on Nov. 4, 1970. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2016. He was also preceded by her parents; brother, Robert Pendleton; and one sister, Frances McClain.
Jim didn't know a stranger and would give you the shirt off his back. He was full of humor and loved to have fun and tell jokes.
Survivors include two sisters, Billie Coulter, Elwood, Kansas, and Eva Ash, Wheatland, Missouri; one brother, Ben Jeffries, Joplin, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Nodaway Memorial Gardens under the care of Price Funeral Home.
Friends may pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to ASPCA.
www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
