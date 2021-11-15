L.D. "Jeff" Jefferson, Sr.
GALLATIN, Mo. - L.D. "Jeff" Jefferson Sr., age, 98, of Gallatin, passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 9, 2021.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for 11 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2021, visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., at Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the Rose Hill Cemetery, Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.
