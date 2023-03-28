TOPEKA, Kan. - Mary J. Jeffers, 94, oldest daughter of Mildred (Ada) and June Vestal, passed away March 25, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas.
Survivors include her children, Connie Groce (Larry), Steven Shouse (Clarice), Paul Shouse (Deb), James Shouse; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great- great-grandchildren; three brothers; step-children Floyd Jeffers; daughter-in-law Sylvia Jeffers; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom Jeffers Sr.; two grandchildren, Eric Shouse and Robin Shouse; stepson Tom Jeffers Jr.; three brothers; three sisters; daughter-in-law, Linda Shouse; and step-daughter-in-law, Sandra Jeffers.
She retired from MEAD after 25 years of service. Her passion was painting and she had owned and operated "Mary's Painting Parlor", where she taught many to paint.
Memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Services will be Friday, March 31, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Burial will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please dress comfortable and colorful. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Jeffers, Kan. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
