EASTON, Mo. - Jewell Freda (Barton) Jeffers, 102, of Easton, Missouri, passed away Aug. 3, 2021.
She was born on April 13, 1919, to Eldon Lee and Viola M. (Noll) Barton in Ava, Missouri. Jewell grew up and attended school in St. Joseph.
On Jan. 17, 1936, she was united in marriage to Melvin Lowell Jeffers in St. Joseph. After their marriage they farmed in rural Easton and later moved to Easton where they made their home.
Jewell and her husband Melvin were self-employed painters and wallpaper hangers in the Easton and St. Joseph area for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin, on Aug. 16, 1992. Jewell was also preceded in death by her son, Jerry Jeffers; grandson, Noland Dale Jeffers; and her sister, Goldie.
Jewell is survived by her daughter-in-law, Debra Jeffers; grandsons Joseph Jeffers and Patrick Jeffers; other relatives and many friends.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Allen Cemetery, Gower, Missouri. Meet at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower at 10:30 a.m. to go to the cemetery
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
