Jaurigue, Richard 1963-2022 Jonesboro, Ga.

JONESBORO, Ga. - Richard Jaurigue, born Dec. 29, 1963, passed away Jan. 22, 2022. "Those we love never truly leave us. There are things death can not touch."
Richard is survived by his mother, Juanita Jaurigue; brother, Carlos (Zulma) Jaurigue; nephews, Jonah Jaurigue and Blake Jaurigue; sister, Dolores (Eric) Marston; his four children, Lindsay Jaurigue, Amber Mace, Mary Jaurigue and Christopher Jaurigue; as well as his five grandchildren, Presley Kaufman, Gracelyn Jaurigue, Lincoln Kaufman, Drake Reynolds and Luna Ezzell.
Visitation for immediate family was held at Mowell's Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Fayetteville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the National Kidney Foundation in Richard's honor. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.