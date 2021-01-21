Heather Faye Jarrett, 42, of St. Joseph, passed away Jan. 17, 2021. Heather was born Feb. 23, 1978, in St. Joseph, to Donald L. and Margaret Joyce (Strawhacker) Jarrett.

She was a graduate of Central High School and had worked for Evergy as a meter reader and then a clerk. She loved rock climbing in her Jeep, and loved animals, especially boxer dogs.

Survivors include her mother, Margaret Joyce German; sister, Dana McClurg; stepsister, Rachelle Ault; stepbrother, Ken German; niece, Macyn McClurg; nephew, Reese McClurg; other relatives and friends.

Preceding her in death were her father; stepfather, Thomas G. German; brother, Donald L. Jarrett, Jr.; three stepbrothers, Tommy Dale German, Richard German, and Robert Davies.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FOPAS (Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter) or to Midwest Boxer Rescues.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.