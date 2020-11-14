David Janovec, 77, of St Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at a local health care facility.

He was born Feb. 7, 1943, in Oakland, California, son of Tommie and John Janovec.

David worked in the Aerospace Industry, having worked for RCA Satellite Division as a West Coast Representative.

His hobbies included: boating in the ocean, ocean fishing, lounging on the beach, bluegrass music and playing the guitar.

David was preceded in death by: daughter, Victoria Janovec; former spouse, Johnee Janovec; father, John Janovec; mother, Tommie Janovec; and sister, Teresa Shelton.

Survivors include: daughter, Veronica Janovec of St. Joseph; sister, Elena Janovec of Bend, Oregon; grandchildren: Bryson (Laura), Kyler, Makenna, Claire and Colton (Briley) Janovec; and nine great-grandchildren.

Mr. Janovec has been cremated, under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the David Janovec Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.