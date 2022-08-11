Jann, Mary C. 1942-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Catherine Jann, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 7, 1942, to Edward and Opal (Hicks) Hazelrigg, near Graham, Missouri. She married James Jann on Oct. 6, 1961, and he preceded her in death in 2016.
Mary grew up on a farm near Graham. She graduated from Graham High School in 1959. Upon graduation she moved to St. Joseph and worked at American Family Insurance. She met her husband James and after being married became a homemaker and mother. She was involved in her church and taught youth vacation bible school. She was a den mother for her sons' Boy Scouts. Mary and Jim enjoyed bowling in a Savannah bowling league for many years. Mary had many dogs and cats throughout her lifetime and she loved them all dearly.
She is survived by her two sons, Terry Jann of Syracuse, New York, and David Jann, of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Matthew Jann and Derek Jann; two sisters-in-law, Gail DuBois and Louise Cummings; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Beverly Heckman.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah, with visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Breit Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
