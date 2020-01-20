Eric R. Jamison
DEARBORN, Mo. - Eric Ray Jamison, 54, of Dearborn, passed away Jan. 16, 2020.
Survived by: parents, Norman and Janie Jamison; brothers, Daneth Weese, Derek (Kacie) Weese; sisters, Ilene (Steven) Cobb and Amber (Mark) Thomas.
Celebration of Life Service: 6:30 p.m.
Visitation: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, prior to the service at the Dearborn Community Center.
Donations may be made to Camden Point Cemetery.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.