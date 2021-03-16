Jameson, Wallace Dean St. Joseph, Mo.

Wallace Dean Jameson

Wallace Dean Jameson, 95, of St. Joseph, passed away, March 13, 2021.

Survivors: children, Peggy (Ronald) Campbell and Frank (Michelle) Jameson; six grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Carroll.

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 18, at Community Christian Church, St. Joseph.

Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church.

Burial: King City Cemetery.

Donations: Community Christian Church or the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.