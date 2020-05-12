DEARBORN, MO. -Charley Jameson, 55, of Dearborn, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Survivors: wife, Kim; children, Dustin (Jessica) Jameson, Kaitlyn, Kaleb, Kalley; grandchildren, Carleigh, Declan. Bryleigh; siblings, Mike (Nancy), Burt (Kristy); Charlene; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lantie and Donna Wilson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in law, Michele Mullendore, Jeff (Laura) Wilson and Jason Wilson.

Public Visitation: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16th at the Dearborn Community Center. (extended time to allow social distancing)

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home.

