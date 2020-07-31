James, Warren J. 1926-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Warren W. James, 94, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a Stanberry, nursing home.

He was born on February 6, 1926, in Imogene, Iowa, the son of Clifford and Rose (Norman) James.

On August 6, 1950, he married Iris Marie Barton in King City, Missouri. She proceeded him in death on October 24, 2018.

Warren graduated from Stanberry R-2 High School in 1943. He went on to serve in the United States Navy. After that, he worked as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Warren was a member of the Raymond Sager American Legion Post #260 of Stanberry and was taken on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. He was also a member of the Stanberry United Methodist Church and a member of the Stanberry R-2 School Board where he served as president for a time.

He enjoyed fishing as a member of the Elam Bend Expedition Company, playing cards, and was an avid golfer.

He was also preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Barbara Grady; granddaughter, Chelsea Mace; brother, Delbert James; and a sister, Mary Pierce.

Warren is survived by: his sons, Kenny (Colleen) James, Columbia, Missouri, and Jerry (Becca) James, Springfield, Missouri; daughter, Sharon (Brad Tharp) James, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Private Family Services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial with Military Rites will be held in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. Friends may call from 6 to :00 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where masks are highly recommended and social distancing will be observed.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry United Methodist Church and/or Raymond Sager American Legion Post #260 in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.