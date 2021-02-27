SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Roxi Kay James, 63, Smithville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.

She was born July 9, 1957, in St. Joseph, to Elmer "EG" and Dorothy "Betty" (Manville) Brown.

She married William "Bill" E. James on Dec. 4, 1987. He survives of the home.

She worked at Sylvan Learning Center of Gladstone, Missouri for 22 years.

Roxi enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, counseling foster families and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Margot Dishon; and brother-in-law, John Dishon.

Additional survivors include daughter, Courtney Pippin (Jeff); grandchildren Aiden and Avery Pippin; siblings, Vicki Cantu, Becki Moore, David Brown (Pam), Lori Manville (Chris), Juli Crenshaw (Steve); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.