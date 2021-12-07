DEARBORN, Mo. - Rickey James, 62, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.
On Jan. 26, 1959, he was born in LaFollette, Tennessee, to Alvin and Virginia James.
Rickey proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He married Rhonda Johnson on Oct. 9, 1984. She survives of the home.
Rickey enjoyed taking care of his animals, working around his property and fixing just about anything, but especially old trucks. He was an Elvis fan. He will be remembered as a strong, proud man of few words with a heart of gold.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and five siblings.
Survivors include his wife; son, Andrew James; brothers, Harry and Lonnie James; in-laws, Janice and John Surface, Terry and Sandra Johnson, Jerry and Kelly Johnson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
