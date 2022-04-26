OLATHE, KAN. - Linda Allene James, 77, Olathe, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022.
On June 24, 1944, she was born in St. Joseph to Ray and Betty (Roach) Chambers. Later, she married Harold N. James. He precedes her in death.
She received her Bachelor's Degree from Northwest Missouri State University.
Linda was a dedicated school teacher. She began teaching science and history at Horace Mann, then devoting a majority of her 30+ years in education at Spring Garden Middle School. She was a lifetime member of National Education Association.
She was formerly a member of Wyatt Park Baptist Church, more recently attending Church of the Resurrection West, in Olathe.
Linda was an avid life-long reader. She loved baking and crafting, ceramics, counted cross-stitch and tole painting. She will be lovingly remembered as a favorite host for monthly family gatherings. Over the years, Linda enjoyed having pets, cats being her favorite.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Ryan Myers.
She is survived by daughter, Stacy Rezek (Tony); and grandchildren, Evan and Quin Rezek, Owen Myers; brother, Jerry Chambers (Jackie); extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Heart to Heart International for Ukraine Relief or the Cat Clinic of Johnson County. In honor of Linda, please wear bright, spring colors when attending her service.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
