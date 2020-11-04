John W. James
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - John W. James, 92, (Jay or JW) of Independence, passed away Oct. 30, 2020.
Survivors: daughter, Barbra "Bobbie" Harris; granddaughter, Heather (Bob) White; three great-grandchildren; brother, Ronald (Linda) James, all of Independence.
Graveside Service with Military Rites: 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Camack Cemetery, Albany. Family receiving friends one hour prior to the graveside on Friday at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Family requests masks be worn.
Memorials: American Cancer Society.
Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
