Jerry Lewis James, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, in a Wathena, Kansas, health care center. He was born March 10, 1936, in St. Joseph, son of the late Myrtle and Charles "Bud" James. He attended Pickett High School, and graduated from Easton High School. He worked in the meat department at Parisoff's Grocery store for over 35 years, and later at Hochenauer's Grocery store in Gower, Missouri, as a butcher before retiring. He was a member of the King Hill Masonic Lodge #376 A.F.& A. M, the Order of the Eastern Star as a Worthy Patron, he was a 32 degree Scottish freemason.
Jerry married Jean Ann Parsons on June 8, 1958, by William L. Lane at the Clarksdale, Missouri, Christian Church. They moved from St. Joseph to Agency, Missouri, in 1978 and then resided the last five years with their daughter and son-in-law, Jerri Ann and Dennis Daly, in St. Joseph.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Jean Ann; his parents; grandparents, Bertha Herren and Charles James; sister, Carol Hollingsworth; and brother, Charles "Sonny" James; in laws, Herman and Elizabeth Parsons; as well as three brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law; five nieces and a nephew.
Survivors include: daughter, Jerri Ann (Dennis) Daly; son, Randall (Sue) James, St. Joseph; and daughter, Rhonda (Rob) Robertson, Gallatin, Missouri; grandchildren, Brian Turner, Sara (Jeff) Roland, Jennifer Daly, Aaron (Laura) Turner, Tanner James (Chad Miller) and Erica (Aaron) Walker; former son-in-law, Bob Turner; sister, Virginia Waitkoss Vest; brother-in-law, Bill Hollingsworth; sister-in-law; and brother-in-law, Evelyn James, Marjorie Leslie, Betty (Jim) McIntosh, Mary Kay Reid; and numerous great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and extended family and friends.
Special thank you to all the Mosaic Hospice and St. Croix Hospice staff, as well as the nurses and staff of Wathena Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, and Janet Daly, who took such good care of Jerry and Jean Ann before her passing in November of last year.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, followed by funeral services and public live stream 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the King Hill Masonic Lodge.
Online condolence, obituary and live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jerry James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.