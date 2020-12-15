James, Duane

Duane James

GRANT CITY, Mo. - Duane "Comish" James, age 65, Grant City, Missouri, died Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, Albany, Missouri.

Per Mr. James request his body has been cremated. The family has requested friends attend the visitation on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, as seating will be limited for the memorial service which will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Social distancing and a face mask is recommended for those attending either services. The memorial services will be live-streamed on Andrews-Hann Funeral Home Facebook page. Inurnment will be in the Grant City Cemetery, Grant City.

Memorials may be given to the Worth County R-3 Athletic Department, Grant City, Missouri

andrewshannfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.