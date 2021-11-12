James, Calvin D. Indianola, Iowa

Calvin D. James
INDIANOLA, Iowa - Calvin Dean James, age 57, Indianola, Iowa, formerly of Grant City, Missouri, died Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at Mercy One Hospital, Des Moines, Iowa.
Funeral Services: 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, with family visitation from 1 to 2 p.m., one hour prior to the services
At the Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. Burial: Grant City Cemetery. Calvin's full obit can be found at andrewshannfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Calvin James, Iowa as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.