Betty Carol James, 88, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

She was born June 30, 1931, in St. Joseph.

Betty was an accomplished artist and received a bachelor's of art degree from Park College.

She was a teacher for the St. Joseph School District for 40 years, and continued to substitute teach for another 10 years after retiring.

Betty was preceded in death by: her parents, Carroll and Mary (Shepherd) Boydston; and her sister, Mary Ellen Boydston.

Survivors include: her son, Matthew Henry James; and her grandson, Julian Elkins James.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Private inurnment at Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.