Jahne, Gary F. 1934-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Gary Frederick Jahne, 89, of St Joseph, met His Savior face to face on Sept. 1, 2023.
Gary was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Andrew County, to Gus and Sylvia (Mowry) Jahne. Gary spent his childhood in Graham, Missouri, eventually moving to St Joseph with his parents. He met the love of his life, Barbara Greenwell, in 1954 at their church youth group. Gary and Barbara were both graduates of Lafayette High School. They married in 1957 and had 53 wonderful years together before her passing in 2010. Gary and Barbara were longtime members of Brookdale Church.
Gary was a U.S. Army veteran having served at Camp Hanford in Washington State as a radar operator on an Anti-Aircraft Battery during the Cold War.
He retired from Boehringer Ingelheim after 38 years and was a member of Boehringer's Veterans Club.
His grandfather immigrated to the United States from Dresden, Germany, to New York City. Gary's father, Gus Jahne, and his uncle, John Jahne, came from New York City to the Midwest on the Orphan Train. The Karrasch family fostered them and provided them with a loving home. Gary traveled around NW Missouri sharing his father's and his uncle's story and the history of the Orphan Trains and the many riders.
Gary will be remembered for his love of family, his quick wit, his fountain of knowledge, his amazing storytelling, and how he was the hands and feet of Jesus.
Gary is survived by his three children, Jeffery Jahne (Annette), Julie Williams (Robert) and Jill Frakes (Jackson); his grandchildren, Aaron Corbet (Alisha), Cameron Corbet (Courtney), Jairika Sipes (Zachary), Madison Frakes, Montana Frakes, Rob and Denise Williams, Tim Williams; his great- grands, who lovingly called him PaPa Great, Adalynn, Avie, Allison, Rogan, Winnie, Landon and Faith; nephews, nieces, and his cousins whom he considered brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be Sept. 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 11:45 a.m. at Brookdale Church, 203 S. 31st St., St Joseph, MO 64501
Donations can be made in memory of Gary to Lives Under Construction Boys Ranch in Lampe, MO, lucboys.org or to the Orphan Train Museum in Concordia, KS - curator@orphantraindepot.org As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
