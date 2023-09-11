Jahne, Gary F. 1934-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Gary Frederick Jahne, 89, of St Joseph, met His Savior face to face on Sept. 1, 2023.

Gary was born Feb. 15, 1934, in Andrew County, to Gus and Sylvia (Mowry) Jahne. Gary spent his childhood in Graham, Missouri, eventually moving to St Joseph with his parents. He met the love of his life, Barbara Greenwell, in 1954 at their church youth group. Gary and Barbara were both graduates of Lafayette High School. They married in 1957 and had 53 wonderful years together before her passing in 2010. Gary and Barbara were longtime members of Brookdale Church.

