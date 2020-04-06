Samuel L. Jacobson, of St. Joseph, died on March 23, 2020.

Samuel was born Aug. 30, 1941, in Horton, Kansas, the youngest of three children, born to Irene Reece Jacobson and Thomas Jacobson.

He served in the US Army in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1962, at the rank of PFC.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Richard, Topeka, Kansas.

He is survived by: his sister, Carol Jacobson, Kansas City, Missouri; two nephews, Christopher Larson, Kansas City, residing in Saudi Arabia, and Jonathan Larson, Joplin Missouri; niece, Laura (Stanley) Hart, Carbondale, Kansas; and her two children, Courtney (TeeJay) Hart and Dakota Hart.

Samuel will be buried in the Horton Cemetery.

