LEAVENWORTH, Kan. - Bonnie Jacobs, 88, of Leavenworth, Kansas, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022, in Leavenworth. She was born Oct. 27, 1933, in St. Joseph, daughter of Nina and Walter Salsbury. She attended the Fulton Deaf School. In 1951, she married Harold Jacobs. Bonnie enjoyed playing with her dogs, working puzzles, crocheting and loved her snacks. She also enjoyed her time working with MERIL.
Bonnie was preceded in death by husband, Harold Jacobs Sr. in 1993; her parents; daughter, JoAnn Johnson; brothers, Fred and Sterling Burwell; and sister, Lula Grossman.
Survivors include, children, Linda Hankins of St. Joseph, Connie Briscoe of St. Joseph, Harold Jacobs, Jr. of St. Joseph and Ellen (Johnny) Garcia, of Leavenworth; sister, Carol Diamond of St. Joseph; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
