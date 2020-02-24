Jacob, Laverne 1927-2020

HAMILTON, Mo. - Laverne Mace Jacob, 92, Hamilton, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020, in Hamilton.

Laverne was born Sept. 1, 1927, in Brookfield, Missouri, to Verne and Lavenia McNish Mace.

She grew up in Linneus, Missouri, where she graduated from high school, in 1945.

She attended Drury College and Tarkio College, where she received her bachelor's degree.

After getting married and relocating several times in Missouri and Oklahoma, she and her family settled in Fayette, Missouri, in 1958, where she worked for Linn Memorial United Methodist Church and took additional college classes from and taught literature at Central Methodist College.

She moved to New London, Missouri, in 1970, to teach English at Center High School.

In 1975, she became house mother for Chi Omega sorority at William Woods College, in Fulton, Missouri.

While there, she received her library science certification.

In 1980, she moved to Hamilton to join the staff at JC Penney High School as librarian, until retiring in 1992.

From 1997 until retiring (again) in 2007, she was employed by the New York R-IV School District near Hamilton, as school librarian.

Laverne loved to read and in her roles as educator and school librarian, took every opportunity to encourage youth to read.

In her later years, her favorite outing was for her daughter Lura to take her to St. Joseph to eat lunch at Panera and then go to Books Revisited, the Rolling Hills Library used bookstore.

She served as pianist for many years, for the Gallatin Presbyterian Church and was a 70-year member of P.E.O. belonging to Chapter N, in Hamilton.

Laverne was predeceased by: her parents; her daughter, Martha Nixon; and her sister, Lois Baskett.

She is survived by her daughter, Lura Ann McAllister (David), Jefferson City, Missouri; five grandchildren: Eric McAllister, Dallas, Texas; Ryan McAllister, Columbia, Missouri; Kielly McGinley (Donnie), Polo, Missouri; Branon Ralston (Tammy), Kansas City, Missouri; and Jake Nixon (Katharine), Columbia; two great-grandchildren, Dylan King (Molly), Polo and Gavin Ralston, Kansas City; and two great-great-grandchildren, Chloe King and Parker King, Polo.

A treasure is the five-generation picture taken in Oct. 2016 of: Laverne, Martha, Kielly, Dylan and Chloe.

She is also survived by two nieces: Barbara Baskett, Murray, Utah and Georgia Baskett, Martin, Tennessee; and her neighbors and friends, Judy Firth and James Payne, whose loving care and friendship helped her to continue to live on her own, until very recently.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the St. Joseph, Rolling Hills Library's STAR (Service to Adult Readers) Program would be greatly appreciated, in recognition of Laverne's thirst for knowledge and desire for others to be exposed to the wonders of reading.

Cremation has been entrusted to: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 29, at the funeral home.

Inurnment: RoseHill Cemetery, Brookfield.

