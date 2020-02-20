MOUND CITY, Mo. -Shirley E. Jackson, 90, Mound City, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

She was born Jan. 8, 1930, in Mound City.

Shirley was a volunteer at Tiffany Heights and was a librarian for 19 years at the Mound City Public Library.

She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family

Shirley was preceded in death by: her first husband, LeRoy Freed; parents, Mace and Mary (Scott) Nauman; brother, Eugene Nauman; sister, Loralue Ingles; son-in-law, Kenneth Scarbrough; niece, Luanna Shields.

Survivors include: husband, David Jackson; daughters, Mary Cox (Larry), Tecumseh, Nebraska, Virginia Scarbrough, Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren: Leha Lenhoff (Chris), Tracy Cavanzon, Sean Scarbrough (Liz), Dawn Thomas (Harlan), Jeremy Scarbrough (Kara); nine great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Nauman; numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.

Interment: Mount Hope Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tiffany Heights or Mound City Public Library.

Online guest book and obituary at www.pettijohncrawford.com.