Rickey R. Jackson, 68, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

He was born Feb. 1, 1952, in St. Joseph, to Melvin and Laverna Rose (Markt) Jackson.

Rickey married Sandra Kay Cunning Nov. 17, 1972. She survives of the home.

He was employed with Boehringer Ingelheim for 43 years, retiring October of 2014.

Rickey enjoyed fishing, watching the birds and squirrels, but most of all spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister.

Additional survivors include children, Shawn Jackson (Michelle Duncan), Katrinka Jackson (Frank Miller); grandchildren, Bailey Jackson (Caitlyn Leonardo), Austin Jackson, Marko Dudley, Aniya Miller; great-granddaughter, Ava Jackson; aunt, Mildred Morris; numerous nieces and nephews.

Private Inurnment, Whispering Pines Cremation Gardens at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.