Jackson, Maxine 1929-2023 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Maxine Jackson, 94, of Easton, Missouri, passed away, May 3, 2023.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1929, to Pern Ival and Ethel (McClain) Easter, in Rushville, Missouri. Maxine grew up in Rushville, the family later moved to the Gower, Missouri, area, and she graduated from Gower High School.
On June 28, 1947, she was united in marriage to Howard Dale Jackson. After their marriage they lived in rural Easton where they farmed and made their home. Her husband, Howard, passed away, March 10, 2013.
Maxine was a member of the Gower Christian Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting.
Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; infant grandson, Howard William Sutton; sister, Jerry Jackson; and son-in-law, Dennis Sutton.
She is survived by her children, Ron (Kay) Jackson and Cheryl Sutton; grandchildren, Scott (Gail) Sutton, Shelly (Chuck) Parks, Kellie Sutton, Doug Sutton, Kara (Brandon) Spaeth, Kristen (Dusty) Whiteley, and Kyle (Ashley) Jackson; 14 great-grandchildren; nine-great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Monday, May 8, at the Gower Christian Church AFC Building.
Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Gower Christian Church AFC Building.
Burial: Blakely Cemetery, Easton.
Donations may be made to the Gower Christian Church.
Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
