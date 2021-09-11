Jackson, Larry J. 1977-1996 Lathrop, Mo.

LATHROP, Mo. - Larry John Jackson, 43, of Lathrop Missouri died Wednesday Sept. 8, 2021, at a North Kansas City Hospital.
Born on Dec. 4, 1977, in St. Joseph to John and Christal Jackson. Larry was a Plattsburg High School graduate class of 1996. He also received his Associates in Applied Science Degree. He was a truck driver and worked in Law enforcement for 13+ years. Larry was a member of the of the Radiant Life Church in Kearney Missouri; B.A.D.D., Bikers Against Dumb Drivers.
He was preceded in death by his father John Esker Jackson; brothers Sgt. Issac Jackson, Carl Jackson, Cassius Jackson, Tommy Jackson; two sisters, Rochelle Jackson and Johnetta Jackson.
Survivors include: his wife Lacey, of the home; six children; Ezekhiel Jackson, Haley (Brent) Kieser, Trinity Hutchison-Jackson, Shandalyn Hall-Jackson, Eissac Jackson and Zayden Jackson. His mother and stepfather, Ed and Christal A. Thomas-Kariker, brothers; Jeremy "JJ" Jackson and Johnny Jackson, sisters: Polly and Molly Jackson, stepbrother Timothy Kariker. Three grandchildren Ashton, Annaliese and Archam, his mother-in-law Dawn Mendoza, brother-in-law Richard McKinnon, and a host of nephews and nieces, family and friends.
Healing farewell services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at the Radiant Life Church 704 North Jefferson St., Kearney, Missouri.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Funeral Home.
The family suggest all that attend to please wear a mask. Memorial gifts to the Plattsburg Senior Center; Plattsburg Food Pantry or any Covid 19 prevention network.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.
Online guestbook and obituary at www.baileycox.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
