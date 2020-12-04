Joan Jackson, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away, Dec. 2, 2020. Joan was born Jan. 31, 1940, in Savannah, Missouri, to Raymond Olney and Dorothy Marie (Needham) Sheppard.

Joan was a bus driver for the St. Joseph School District for 10 years, and then became the first woman city bus driver for the City of St. Joseph. She held that job for 28 years.

She was married to Maurice Claire "Jack" Jackson, and he preceded her in death in February of 2002. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a grandson Jimmy Dean Kasper.

Survivors include her children, Michael Sheppard, Jackie Williams (Wyle), Lori Sperske, Radene Kasper, Rose Bonnett; grandchildren, Linda Johnston, Dinky Marie Willison, Brian Sheppard, Amanda WIlson (Harry), Sami Jo Mitchell (Brad Brickey) Kasey Reyne (Evan) Alexis Williams, Michael Linebaugh, Ryle Williams (Dani), Kelby Williams, Kara Meyer, Michelle Gwinn, and Dillon Bonnett; several great-grandchildren; and her "baby" brother whom she was very close to, Robert "Bob" Sheppard. They spoke twice a day by phone for many years.

During her younger years she loved to travel. Her and Jack loved to play cards, especially pitch. She loved to cook for people and nobody ever left her house hungry. She loved taking care of her family and it was said she never knew a stranger. She will be missed by all.

Memorial contributions to Freudenthal Hospice would be appreciated.

Graveside services will be Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.