Jessie Kay Jackson, 53, of St Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home. She was born Oct. 22, 1968, in St. Joseph, daughter of Ethel Wolfenbarger. She was later fostered in her childhood years by Bill and Nancy Jones. She attended Raytown, Missouri, South High School. Jessie enjoyed listening to music, working puzzles, cleaning, baking and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and her dogs.
Jessie was preceded in death by mother, Ethel Wolfenbarger; brother, Darrell Wolfenbarger; and granddaughters, Evelyn Grace and Paige Nichole.
Survivors include, daughters, Tiffany Osborn, of St. Joseph, and Amanda Jackson, of Overland Park, Kansas; her foster parents, Bill and Nancy Jones; brothers, Steve Wolfenbarger, of St Joseph, John (Chrissy) Wolfenbarger, of St. Joseph, Robert (Bobbie) Wolfenbarger, of Boonville, Missouri, David Wolfenbarger, of St. Joseph, and Brett (Stacy) Jones, of Lees Summit, Missouri; sister, Brenda (Terry) Wallace, of Jemison, Alabama; grandchildren, Amelia Kaye, Mariah Leah, Hadlee Maye, Addison Michelle, Aiden Michael and Scarlett Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Blakely Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the National Kidney Foundation.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
