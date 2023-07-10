Jackson, Gregory 1953-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Jul 10, 2023 18 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Jackson, Gregory 1953-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gregory A. "Jake" Jackson, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at a local hospital.He was born on Oct. 18, 1953, in Buchanan County to the late Francis and Violet Bowman.He married Kari on Jan. 15, 1999, in Savannah, Missouri. She survives him of the home.He was a forklift operator at Johnson Controls and was with the company for 37 years until his retirement.In addition to his wife of 24 years, he is survived by his son, Allen (Suze) Jackson; stepsons, Karl (Tina) Roller and Kert (Cathi) Roller.The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening Heaton-Bowman-Smith and Sidenfaden Chapel. Mr. Jackson will be cremated following the visitation.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the St. Joseph Animal Shelter. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 10, 2023 Late Notices, July 7, 2023 Late Notices, July 6, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesCouple charged after allegedly feeding baby methBuchanan County EMS director diesShortage of pain relievers spells trouble for patientsThai food business rolls into St. JosephSt. Joseph man drowns on July 4thEvent organizers reminisce on Taylor Swift's 'magical' concert in St. JosephKansas couple turns bus to coffee shop on wheelsCrash into semi kills Nebraska coupleTeen dies in weekend crash near StanberryHelicopter crashes in DeKalb County
