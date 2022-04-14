Francis K. Jackson
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - Francis Kendall "Ken" Jackson, 82, passed away Sept. 23, 2021.
Ken grew up in Northwest Missouri and graduated from Oregon High School in 1958.
Ken leaves his wife, Marjorie, of their Fredericksburg, Virginia home; son, Brad (Mel) Jackson of Independence, Missouri, stepdaughters, Charlene (Bob) Darnell of Olathe, Kansas and Kymm Swank of Los Angeles, California; stepson, Peter Swank of Cambridge, Massachusets; three grandchildren and two great-granddaughters.
Memorial service: Saturday, 10 a.m. Sheffield Masonic Lodge #625, Kansas City, Missouri. Inurnment: Saturday, 3 p.m. Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon, Missouri.
