Donald Buford Jackson went to be with his heavenly Father April 5, 2022. Don was born Aug. 16, 1927, to William R. Jackson and Nylene Riley, in Kirksville, Missouri. He lived in St. Joseph until serving in the U.S. Army. Don moved to Kansas City and began his business career with Western Auto. He met and married Joan Baier. They shared 70 years together.
Don and Joan moved to various states while he worked in management for Montgomery Ward. After returning to St. Joseph, he worked in furniture retail with his dad, Ole Man Jackson. Don continued independently opening Missouri Furniture, Furniture City, Jackson Galleries, and Jackson Weekend Furniture. He retired in 2018.
Don loved people and was genuinely interested in others. His family was blessed with his business skills and sense of humor! Gathering around his table was a joy that will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife Joan; parents; brother, Bill Jackson; daughter-in-law, Sabra Wood Jackson; son-in-law, Geoffrey Allen Smith; and great-grandson, Gabriel Stewart.
Don is survived by his seven children, Bob (Monica), Mark (Janet), Kit Blake, Gail Eddins (Bill), Jamie (Jennifer), Miriam Nocks (Andy), Albert (Jennifer); 25 grandchildren, and 38 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Saturday, April 30, with 9:30 a.m. visitation, 10:30 a.m. parish rosary, and 11 a.m. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial. Inurnment of ashes will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Noyes Home for Children, 801 N Noyes St. Joseph, Mo 64506 or St. Francis Xavier Church, 2618 Seneca St Joseph, Mo 64507. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
