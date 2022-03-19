Jackson, Delores 1931-2022 Easton, Mo.

EASTON, Mo. - Delores "Jerry" Jackson aka "Biyah", 91, of Easton, Missouri, passed away, March 16, 2022, at the Gower, Missouri, Convalescent Center.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1931, to Pern Ival and Ethel (McClain) Easter in Dekalb, Missouri. Jerry grew up near Gower and graduated from Gower High School.
On Aug. 19, 1950, she was united in marriage to James Vernon Jackson. After their marriage they lived in Easton where they made their home. Her husband, Jim, passed away Oct. 3, 2015.
She was a long-time member of the Gower Christian Church. Jerry enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, cooking, and playing cards.
Jerry was preceded in death by her parents; an infant granddaughter, Courtney; and her son, Short Jackson.
She is survived by her son, Jay Jackson and wife Linda; daughter-in-law, Moni Jackson; grandchildren, Lyndsay (Jason) Crum, Jeron (Zach) Traphagan, JB Jackson, and Jessica Jackson; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lucas, Jalyn, Coy, Charlie, and Cade; sister, Maxine Jackson; numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Private Family Services will be held.
There will be no visitation. Friends are welcome to pay their respects and sign the register book at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home in Gower on Monday from 3 to 6 p.m.
Donations may be made to the Gower Christian Church or Blakely Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
