Jackson, Beverly S. 1932-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Beverly Sue Jackson, 87, of Maryville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

Beverly was born on Feb. 3, 1932, in Barnard, Missouri, to Opha M. and Hazel V. (Thompson) Crawford.

She attended grade School at Trego and graduated from Graham High School.

She was a homemaker and attended Skidmore Christian Church.

She married Doyle E. Jackson, on May 11, 1952.

He preceded her in death on Feb. 27, 2001.

She was also preceded by: her parents; one son, Rodney Jackson; and five brothers: Dale, Forrest, Curtis, Martin and Eldon.

Survivors include: her son, Randy (Kara) Jackson, Barnard; brother, Jack Crawford; two sisters, Alice Moats and Frances Coffey; five grandchildren: Keith Jackson, Shanelle Kidd, Sterling Jackson, Emily Manker and Stetson Jackson; seven great-grandchildren: Madysen Jackson, Sailor Kidd, Wyatt Jackson, Morgan Jackson, Gavin Jackson, Aubrey Jackson and Hayden Jackson.

Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Laura Street Baptist Church, under the care of Price Funeral Home.

Burial: Nodaway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Laura Street Baptist Church.

The family suggests memorials to the Hospice Partners, in St. Joseph.

