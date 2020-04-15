Jackson Lee Isaacs, 91, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020, in a St. Joseph healthcare center.

He was born Sept. 10, 1928, in Faucett, Missouri, son of the late Hazel and Lymann Isaacs.

He served in the United States Air Force, and is a veteran of the Korean War.

He married Evelyn Jordan, whom he met at the Trails West festival, in St. Joseph.

He was an insurance salesperson, who also was the president of Midwest Artist Association, where he and wife, Evelyn, traveled all over the Midwest, showing and selling her art.

Jackson was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, in St. Joseph. He was also a beloved member of Alcoholics Anonymous, and worked over 40 years helping others to get and maintain sobriety!

Jackson was preceded in death by: first wife, Betty Jean Isaacs; second wife, Evelyn Ella Jordan-Isaacs; and his parents.

Survivors include: daughter, Monique (Darryl) Albritton, Lake Elsinore, California; sons, Michael Isaacs, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Jonathan (Yvonne) Isaacs, La Mirada, California; and eight grandchildren: Sierra, Elizabeth, Taylor, Patrick, Ali, Madison, Jillian and Andrew.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Halleck Cemetery, Taos, Missouri.

