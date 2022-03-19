Irvine, Kathy Fort Worth, Texas

Kathy Irvine
FORT WORTH, Texas - Kathy Irvine, age 67, Fort Worth, Texas, formerly of Fairfax, Missouri, passed away Feb. 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.
Survivors: husband Mike; daughters, Beth (Trent) Eddy and Mary (Byron) Anderson; grandchildren, Bronson and Brylee Anderson, Truman and Andrew Eddy.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Fairfax.
Memorials may be directed to the Fairfax Baptist Church Youth Department.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/ Craig. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Kathy Irvine, Texas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.