Janis Irvine
FAIRFAX, Mo. - Janis Irvine, 91, Fairfax, died Dec. 1, 2019, at Pleasant View Rest Home, in Rock Port, Missouri.
Survivors: sons: Bob (Nancy) Irvine, Omaha, Nebraska, Mike (Kathy) Irvine, Fort Worth, Texas, and Steve (Kitty) Irvine, Rock Port; 21 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends beginning at noon Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the Fairfax Community Room.
Graveside service and inurnment: 2 p.m. Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
Memorials: Pleasant View Nursing Home Activity Fund, in care of Pleasant View Nursing Home, 470 Rainbow Dr., Rock Port, MO 64482.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax and Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.