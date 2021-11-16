WICHITA, Kan. - Valarie Irvin was born May 1, 1972, in St. Joseph, to Mary Patterson (Irvin) and Sherman Samuel Davis. She passed away Nov. 9, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Lynn Irvin.
She is survived by her parents; sisters, Danna Green (Irvin), Sami Davis, Kyla Ward (Todd); nieces, D'Ajanae and Massey; nephews, DeShaun (Kari), Deion (Nakaiya), Malik, Elijah, and Kal-El. She leaves behind several cousins and friends who will miss her dearly.
Valarie attended Lafayette High School, graduating in 1990. She relocated to Wichita, Kansas, in 1999, where she most recently retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Valarie was an avid lover of cooking, fast cars and Prince. She always put family first, and was a loyal friend to many. Her infectious smile could light up any room.
Viewing will be held on Nov. 18, 2021, at BigLow Funeral Home, 2310 E. Lincoln Street, in Wichita, at 1 p.m. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Heart of Christ Church 856 S. Green St., Wichita, at 1 p.m. Resting place will be at Maple Grove Cemetery 1000 N. Hillside in Wichita. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
