Irinyi, Jeanine A. 1951-2022 Kansas City, Mo.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Jeanine A (McCamy) Irinyi of Kansas City, formally of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Jeanine was born Feb. 11, 1951, to Jesse A. and Evelyn L. McCamy. They preceded her in death.
She graduated from Benton High School. She earned her masters degree in Music and Education from Northwest Missouri State University. She taught school in Missouri and Oklahoma, specializing in Music and Special Education.
In 1981, she married Darryl Irinyi. He preceded her in death in 2005.
She is survived by: her brothers, Major General Steven McCamy USAF ret. (Risa) of St. Joseph and Scott McCamy (Patty) of Green Valley Arizona; two daughters, Amanda Monks (Duane) of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Rebecca Simons of Kansas City; grandchildren, Brody and Morgan Monks of Oklahoma. Additional survivors are her nephew, Ryan McCamy and niece, Lauren McCamy. She had many friends who will love and miss her.
Private graveside services are pending at this time.
Memorials and donations in her honor can be sent to the American Heart Association.
Funeral Arrangements: McGilley and Scheil Funeral Home, Kansas City.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
