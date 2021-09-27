Inscho, Gene P. 1945-2021 Whitesville, Mo.

WHITESVILLE, Mo. -Gene Paul Inscho, age 75, of Whitesville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his son's home in Highland, Michigan.
Gene was born in Kansas City, Missouri on Dec. 20, 1945, to Elza and Dorothy Inscho. Growing up, Gene was the oldest of eight brothers and sisters.
He was known for his generous heart, infectious smile, and his ability to make others laugh.
Gene proudly served his country in the U.S. Naval Forces. He went on to work many years and retire from the St. Joseph Main Post Office.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, riding his motorcycle, working in the yard and garden and watching football.
He was a member of Pleasant Hill Church. In the past, Gene served as a youth minister and camp counselor. He also drove the church bus.
Gene is the loving father of Shannon (Heather) Inscho; proud grandfather to Tristin and Savannah; brother of: Orpha (Garry) Peek, Gale Sipe, Shirley, Carol, Jim (Rhonda), Daryl and Rex Inscho.
He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2021, at Krug Park, Krug large north shelter, in St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
