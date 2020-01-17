Ingram, Shirley J. 1939-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Shirley J. Ingram, 80, Cameron, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in a Kansas City hospital.
She was born March 26, 1939, St. Joseph.
Preceded in death by: mother, Lorene Ritter; father, Grover W. Pasley; and sister, Donna George.
Survivors include: sons, David (Amy) Justus and Robert H. Justus; brothers: Leroy Battalgia, Albert Pasley, Frank Pasley and Ed Pasley, of California; sister, Alice Jean Creamer; granddaughters: Lanie, Callie and Cammie Justus.
Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, with funeral services at 2 p.m. Monday, Rupp Chapel.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.