Richard A. Ingram, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023.He was born June 20, 1950, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Harold and Donna (Johnson) Ingram.Celebration of Life 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, with Military Honors at 2 p.m., Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Joseph, Missouri.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
