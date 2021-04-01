John M. Ingram, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday March 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 28, 1949, in St. Joseph, son of the late Marjorie and Richard Ingram.

He married Linda Stufflebean on June 2, 1972, and she survives of the home.

He graduated from Lafayette high school, and worked at Wonder Bread and retired, after 33 years of service.

He enjoyed drinking tea and watching TV, dancing, going to the Savannah Speedway, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Eagles Arie #49 and a Catholic.

John was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Roy and Ed Ingram.

Survivors include: wife, Linda Ingram of the home; daughters: Shonna Sherer (John Dunkle) of St. Joseph, Treasa (Jack) Ellis of Union Star, Missouri, and Jami (Patrick) Symington of St. Joseph; nine grandchildren: Ryan (Dakoda) McDonell, Bryston Sherer, John Dunkle, Chyann (Tyler) Beers, Cheyenne Dunkle, Dakota Symington, Ethan Wood, Aidyn and Ryler Symington; great-grandchildren, Daxton, Kauffman and Kingsley; brother, Richard A (Judy) Ingram of Polo, Missouri; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial services following at 2 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Chaplain Corey Whorton officiating.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.