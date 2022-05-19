Inez Rosalene Meng, 86, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her daughter's home in Leavenworth, Kansas, under the care of hospice and her daughters.
She was born July 24, 1935, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Pearl (Nation) and Faye Whitcomb. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1954. She married Richard "Dick" Meng on Oct. 23, 1955, at the former King Hill United Methodist Church. She worked as a mother and a caregiver and also was a caregiver for her mother for 11 years in her home.
She enjoyed bird watching, crafts, cake decorating, sewing and canning her home grown garden. She was also active with her children as a Home Room Mother, Scouting, PTA and many church activities. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star and the former King Hill United Methodist Church. She was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church.
Inez was preceded in death by husband of 64 years, Dick Meng; her parents; seven siblings, Buck, Junie, Frankie, Alvin, Georgia, Laretta and Lila.
Survivors include, children, Rhonda (Rick) Meng-Caddell-DuLac of St. Joseph, Greg Meng of Solon, Iowa, Tamara (Jeff) John of Leavenworth, Kanmsas, and Tracy (Brian) Resch of Leavenworth; sister-in-laws, Nancy (Ball) Meng and Evelyn Meng-Sharp; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Huffman United Methodist Church, Pastor Larry Williams officiating,
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Bellemont Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Huffman United Methodist Church or Traditions Hospice.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.