Donna Marie Imlay, 74, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020.

She was born Sept. 9, 1945 in St. Joseph, to Malcom and Laura (Watkins) Branaman.

Donna married Terry Imlay May 24, 1968. He survives of the home.

She graduated from Lafayette High School, Class of 1963 where she was a cheerleader.

She was a executive administrative assistant for Wire Rope for over 30 years, then later at Agri-Lab for 7 years.

Donna enjoyed traveling with her husband to Europe, South Mexico and skiing in Colorado. She also enjoyed family holiday dinners, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; stepfather, Tommy Cook.

Additional survivors include: children, Lori Ziegler (Mike), Stacey Huben (Dan), Ashley Mense (Richard); grandchildren, Chase, Rilan, Nathan, Delaney, Cayden and Mikaela; brother, William T. Ables; extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.