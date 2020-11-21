Constance Marie Imlay, 63, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.

She was born Dec. 8, 1956, to Fred and Mary (Francis) White.

Constance married Steven Imlay Feb. 11, 2000; he survives of the home.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and friends. Constance was an accomplished cook whose meals were welcomed by everyone.

Constance was generous with her family and friends. She seemed to know everyone she and Steven encountered. Constance had a heart of gold and was the sweetest friend anyone could ask for. She will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lee White and grandson, Jared Allen.

Survivors include her beloved husband, Steven; children, Rick Allen, Jr., Jack Allen, John Matthew Imlay; grandchildren, Zack Allen, Delaney Allen, Shelby Wade, Isabel, Lucas, Connor, and Piper Imlay; sister, Nancy White; extended family and many friends.

Cremation Services under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.